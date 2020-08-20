Advertisement

Feeding South Dakota is moving out of the fairgrounds

Feeding South Dakota is getting busy this time of the year.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Now that the Central States Fair is moving in, Feeding South Dakota is moving out of the fairgrounds.

Starting Saturday, August 22, the organization is returning to their neighborhood food distribution routes throughout the Black Hills.

And while the location may be changing, the supplies aren’t. The mobile truck will have packaged boxes of dry, frozen, and fresh foods available.

Shawn Burke from Feeding South Dakota says that during the pandemic the organization has struggled with some of the same problems as their clients: access to help, access to funds, and access to transportation.

“The logistics of getting things moved around in this pandemic is difficult and complicated, but we got some great people that are making it happen so we have been able to keep up,” says Burke.

You can find a link to the mobile truck route here.

