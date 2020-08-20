Advertisement

Fatal accident outside of White River kills one on Wednesday

The vehicle flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire. The man was thrown from the vehicle.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash that occurred west of White River.

A 2007 Chevy Impala was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when it left the roadway to the right. The vehicle flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire. This happened around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The 58-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

