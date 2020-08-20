Advertisement

Continued Hot with a Chance of Thunderstorms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:56 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Middle 90s are in the forecast yet again as a strong ridge of high pressure continues to pump warm air into the region. There will be a couple of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms today, but they will be few in number. Also, any storm that forms will have more lightning than wind.

Sunny and hot weather is likely Friday through the weekend on into the first half of next week. We still think the pattern will change toward the end of next week when the jet stream will finally dip south, allowing for cooler air to move in along with an increasing chance of much-needed moisture.

