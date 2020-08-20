Advertisement

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 125 additional cases confirmed in South Dakota

The latest victims were men from Minnehaha and Davison counties. One was in his 60s, the other over age 80.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials say two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as the state’s active cases continued to creep upward Thursday.

The additional deaths bring South Dakota’s total to 157. The latest victims were men from Minnehaha and Davison counties. One was in his 60s, the other over age 80.

The Department of Health confirmed 125 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 10,691. Active cases rose by 47 to 1,269.

Despite the rising case numbers, current hospitalizations continued a downward trend Thursday. Officials say 53 people are currently hospitalized due to the disease, down two from Wednesday.

The state processed tests for 1,061 people Thursday, 11.7 percent of which came back positive.

Here’s how certain counties stand Wednesday:

Meade County saw seven new cases confirmed by the state. The county has a total of 36 active cases. On the first day of the Rally, Aug. 7, Meade County had confirmed a total of 87 positive cases. The count of positive cases in the county is 127, this is a 46% increase of positive cases confirmed in the county.

Custer County: seven new cases, making the county’s total 58 positive cases.

Lawrence County and Butte County confirmed one new case.

Oglala Lakota County, Ziebach County and Haakon County had no new cases today.

The state reported 13 new cases in Pennington County. The county has 113 active cases.

