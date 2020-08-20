Advertisement

19 South Dakota school districts have at least 1 COVID-19 case

There are fewer than 40 cases overall among students and staff in South Dakota.
South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.
South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:05 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton announced the cases Thursday during a media call.

While 19 districts have confirmed cases, Clayton said there are fewer than 40 cases overall among students and staff in South Dakota.

Clayton said the Department of Health will not release the names of schools where cases are confirmed unless there is a larger exposure event. He said families of students affected by those cases will be notified.

Officials say the Department of Health will investigate each case among students at teachers at both K-12 schools and universities in the state to monitor who may have been exposed.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota’s unemployment rate declines in July

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota’s unemployment rate fell in July, the state said Thursday.

News

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

News

Technology and Innovation in Education online learning sees more students enroll

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Staff expect this to be their biggest year yet.

News

Nebraska troopers find military South Dakota National Guard tank abandoned on Interstate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nebraska State Patrol says a large military tank was left sitting on a parked trailer, apparently by a trucking company that was supposed to take its owner, the South Dakota National Guard.

Latest News

News

Less than 25 COVID-19 cases linked to Sturgis Rally, officials say Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

New development project is in the works in Sturgis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The city of Sturgis is planning to grow and to make that happen one project is combining the outdoors with new homes.

News

South Dakota tourism takes small hit in travel spending compared to other states

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, COVID-19 research update, tourism spending is down by 22% compared to the same time last year.

News

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 125 additional cases confirmed in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
State health officials say two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as the state’s active cases continued to creep upward Thursday.

News

Fatal accident outside of White River kills one on Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The vehicle flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire.

Community

Feeding South Dakota is moving out of the fairgrounds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Now that the fair is in town, Feeding South Dakota is moving back to their neighborhood distributions.