‘Youth Ride Free’ Program is back for the upcoming school year, but there are some changes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The new school year is quickly approaching, and once again, the City of Rapid City will be offering the ‘Youth Ride Free’ Program.

This provides free public transit rides for students going to and from school, as well as any other type of activities or jobs.

Due to the pandemic, there will be some changes, and all riders will need to wear a mask.

The division manager for the Rapid Transit System Megan Gould, says the mandate was put in place since six feet of social distancing will be a bit hard to control.

Typically students need bus passes, but this year that is not required because they're trying to limit contact between the drivers, RTS staff, and the students.

“All seats will be open to everyone that is on the bus and riding. We are going to do the best that we can to provide that safety by implementing the mask requirement. In between the actual laps, we’re going to have people available to wipe down all hard surfaces that anyone may have touched. And then once the student’s laps are over, we will go through and do a real thorough cleaning of each bus to make sure that every hard surface is disinfected,” says Gould.

Gould says all parents or guardians should register their students before the school year starts, they can do that by going online at RapidRide.org or contacting Rapid Transit at 605-394-6631.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.