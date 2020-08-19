Rush bring back Auk to pilot power play

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Rush are bringing defenseman Mark Auk back for the 2020-21 ECHL season.

Auk joins fellow defenseman Brandon Fehd, goaltenders Adam Carlson and Gordon Defiel, veteran forward Mike Hedden, and Blaine Jarvis “Heart and Soul Award” Winners Tyler Coulter and Cedric Montminy as players signed to the 2020-21 Rush roster.

Auk was acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears, through the Toledo Walleye, at last season’s trade deadline in a deal for goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos. The 6′0″, 190-pound blue-liner played in the last game of the season with the Rush, earning an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Utah Grizzlies. Before joining the Rush, he appeared in 30 games with Toledo, earning 3 goals and 10 points along with a +5 rating.

