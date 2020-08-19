Rapid City will reopen swim center, ice arena with changes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will open Sept. 1.

After a little less than six months of closure, City Recreation Director Doug Lowe said it’s been “a very long time.” Because of this, both facilities extended season passes for 180 days more.

“We know people have been patiently waiting to get back in the pool and on the ice,” he said. “Probably since the day both facilities closed, we’ve been eyeing when we could reopen and how we could reopen.”

Lowe says day-to-day operations depend on COVID-19 exposure. Specific measures will be taken for both facilities to limit any potential exposure to the virus.

Swim Center programs will begin in October with land exercise, yoga classes and water exercise classes limited in size and in the amount of offerings. Swimming lesson class sizes and offerings will be determined.

Both facilities will require masks in the front desk and concession areas and social distancing will be implemented when people wait in line. There will be more sanitation stations located throughout the facilities.

There will be no birthday parties allowed as of right now. Also, one guardian, not more, can accompany a child to program events.

Here are specific guidelines for each facility:

ROOSEVELT SWIM CENTER

A maximum of 64 people allowed in the facility at any time, with limits on numbers at any certain time in the recreational pool's current channel, hot tub and 25-yard pool.

Swimmers will be required to arrive and leave in swimsuits.

The family changing area will be open for restroom use only.

Men's and women's locker rooms and steam rooms will be closed. Water fountains and swimsuit dryers will not be available for use.

Shared fitness equipment will be available for use with COVID cleaning procedures enforced.

The basketball hoop, interactive play feature and water slide will be open for use.

There will be detailed disinfecting procedures in place for the bathrooms, family change locker room, benches, bleachers and rescue tubes

Other additions will include sneeze guards at both check-in stations and at concessions. Only pre-packaged foods will be sold at concessions and available only when exiting the facility. Chairs and tables will be removed in the lobby. All facility staff will wear masks and staff will have temperature readings at the beginning of each shift. Lifeguards will wear masks while not actively lifeguarding on the chair and the lifeguard stands will have a six-foot box on the floor around each chair.

ROOSEVELT ICE ARENA

A maximum of 100 people allowed in the facility at any time.

The mezzanine area will remain closed.

Adult hockey will not include spectators and participants cannot show up more than 30 minutes before game time.

Sneeze guards will be in place in the concession area.

All chairs and tables will be six feet apart in the lobby

COVID cleaning procedures enforced. There will be detailed disinfection at the beginning of each hour and will include bathrooms, benches and bleachers

Facility staff are encouraged to wear masks but not required.

