One COVID-19 death in South Dakota; Active cases rise Wednesday

The latest victim was a Minnehaha County Man in his 70s
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Health officials say another South Dakotan has died from COVID-19, as the number of active cases in the state rose to its highest number in months on Wednesday.

The additional death brings South Dakota’s total to 155. The latest victim was a Minnehaha County Man in his 70s, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Officials confirmed 123 new cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 10,566. Active cases increased by 59 to 1,222, which is the highest number since mid-May.

However, current hospitalizations dropped sharply Wednesday. Fifty-five people are currently hospitalized due to the disease, down 13 from Tuesday. Two percent of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by a patient with COVID-19 and 3% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19 cases.

The state processed test for 1,034 people on Wednesday, 11.8% of which came back positive.

Pennington County has a total of 108 active cases Wednesday, a decrease from Tuesday’s 112 total. The state confirmed four new cases in the county.

Meade County clocked in six new cases. The county has 24 active cases. Lawerence County has five new positive cases Wednesday and a total of 22 active cases in the county. The state reported one new case in Oglala Sioux County, active cases in the county are at 17.

