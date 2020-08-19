More Hot Days Ahead, but Maybe a Storm or Two

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot temperatures are still expected the rest of the week on into the upcoming weekend. There will be a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms in southwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming today.

A slightly better chance of afternoon and evening storms arrives Thursday as an upper level disturbance rounds the top of a ridge of high pressure and drops into the area. Lightning and gusty winds will be likely with the storms, which will enhance the fire danger across the region.

Sunny, hot weather is expected this weekend with highs int he 90s and lows in the 60s.

