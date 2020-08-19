Member of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe represents South Dakota during DNC

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If it were a normal year, people representing their states would have addressed the Democratic National Convention in person.

This year, South Dakota viewers got to see some familiar landscape as states cast their votes.

Kellen Returns From Scout, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, cast South Dakota’s votes from the Black Hills this year.

He is the first indegious person elected to this role, the South Dakota Democratic Party said.

I love the roll call vote. Thank you Kellen Returns From Scout, representing @SoDakDems from Paha Sapa, the sacred Black Hills. Mitakuye Oyasin. We are all related. #DNC2020convention — Nicolette Rohr (@nicolette_rohr) August 19, 2020

“We are all related. Our next president must lead by this philosophy for the betterment of our next seven generations,” he said in his address on Tuesday.

Three votes were cast for Sen. Bernie Sanders, 17 for Joe Biden.

Returns From Scout’s plea for leadership resonated with viewers:

Teared up listening to SD Delegation Chair, Kellen Returns From Scout — Sensatinaissance (@Sensatinaissan1) August 19, 2020

The roll call also featured indigenous speakers from Alaska, New Mexico and North Dakota as well.

Kellen Return From Scout. That is all. That’s the tweet. #DNCConvention — J.Memphian (@WalkinRobbins) August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.