Livestock numbers expected to be higher at this year’s Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -While it is anyone’s guess how attendance will be for the Central States Fair, organizers are already seeing an increase in livestock numbers.

Amanda Kammerer says that across the board numbers are up for the fair this year for pigs, goats, sheep, and beef, and the youth livestock show this year is being sponsored by Fleet Farm.

Unlike many other livestock shows this year, the one at the fair will be in person and not virtual.

“They’re just excited that the opportunity is there. Unfortunately, there have been a couple of other different states fairs that have had to cancel and so this is a great opportunity that we get to stay open here for the Central States Fair,” Amanda Kammerer, Livestock Marketing Director, says

Livestock shows will begin this Friday starting at 9 AM at the James Kjerstad Event Center.

