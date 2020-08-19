Job opening numbers are at pre-pandemic levels in S.D.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The $600 federal weekly unemployment benefit from the CARES Act expired on July 31. On August 8, President Trump did sign a memorandum to start a $400 weekly benefit, but South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has said no to that program.

“I think many people are looking to get back to the workforce, at the same time, we have job opening numbers that are at pre-pandemic levels,” Marcia Hultman, the Secretary of the Department of Labor and Regulations, says, as of Wednesday, there are more than 20,000 job openings in South Dakota.

“That’s the highest number I’ve ever seen.” Hultman comments. “Before, we used to get excited when it’s about 19,000, and we’ve broken 20,000 (of job openings).”

Hultman says this is a good sign for anyone looking for a career change.

“One thing I’d encourage anybody who’s lost jobs to consider is what transferable skills they have. So if you’re in hospitality or retail industry, you’ve got skills that employers are looking for,” says Hultman, who points out that many people in the hospitality industry have been impacted the most during the pandemic.

“If you have good attendance, show up on time, you were a team player, you work well with others, you have good customer service, no matter what industry, employers are looking for those things, so don’t forget to market yourself, don’t sell yourself short,” Hultman says, and also adds that job service across the state offer training, so anyone looking to refresh their skills can call a nearby office to see what assistance is available.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.