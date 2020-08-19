Hot with a few storms Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another warm night is on tap. With a westerly wind, temperatures will hover near 70° in Rapid City and along the eastern slopes of the Black Hills. Partly cloudy skies are expected with a stray shower or two possible.

The heat continues as high temperatures will soar into the 90s for many, with the hills hovering in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected as a few showers and storms could pop up through the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds, but the threat for that is on the lower side.

Highs will remain in the 90s for Friday and through the weekend, even into early next week. A few storms are possible in the hills Friday afternoon, but the better chance will be out on the plains near Faith, Philip and Kadoka. Other than that, the forecast is dry until we get to the end of next week/weekend. Cooler temperatures are still expected for the final few days of August and beginning of September, which would be nice, given the heat we have experienced over the past week or so.

There are many active wildfires in California right now, and the jet stream could pick up some of the smoke from those fires and transport it into northeast Wyoming at least, if not western South Dakota by Friday or the weekend. We will watch this closely and keep you updated over the next couple of days.

