Hazy and hot weather will continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, either. Temperatures will remain warm for many with lows in the 60s.

Sunshine is expected in the morning with clouds developing through the afternoon. A hazy sky is likely due to a wildfire burning in Sheridan County, Wyoming. The worst of the smoke will likely stay in Wyoming, but it’ll be noticeable in parts of western South Dakota. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in northeast Wyoming Wednesday afternoon and that could make its way to the Black Hills by evening, before diminishing. Highs will be in the 90s for many and even some near the triple digits in the Badlands area.

The rest of the week is expected to stay hot and even hazy with some wildfire smoke in the skies. High temperatures will continue in the low to mid 90s through early next week, but there does look to be a break in the pattern with some cooler air settling in by the end of next week. Fingers crossed and we will keep an eye on it. Precipitation chances also look pretty slim after Thursday, which would only help increase the fire danger and drought conditions. Be fire smart and do your part to prevent wildfires.

