Firefighters contain spreading structure fire in Sturgis
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -
An early morning fire torched a number of businesses in the northern hills.
According to Meade County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to a structure fire at Sturgis’ Weimer’s Diner and Donuts approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday.
The fire spread to multiple business before it could be contained. Fire officials say all structures involved suffered significant damage.
Investigators believe a malfunctioning AC united ignited the restaurant, but a cause has yet to be determined.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
