Feeding South Dakota prepares meals as school returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With school starting soon across the Black Hills, Feeding South Dakota is getting their back to school supplies ready.

For almost 15 years, the backpack program has provided children in the Black Hills with easy-to-prepare foods during weekends and holidays, times when school’s out.

Feeding South Dakota puts together almost 2,000 bags of food every week to pass out to students.

Development Associate for Feeding South Dakota Shawn Burke says these meals are important.

“It’s uncertain for a lot of these kids whether they are going to have food on the weekends. So, having some meals and some snacks and the things that we provide in the backpack, that’s going to hopefully get them through that weekend,” Burke said.

Burke says the schools will be sending home more information on how to apply when school starts.

