Advertisement

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.(CNN)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:46 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The salmonella outbreak linked to onions is growing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions made from Thomson International, Inc. has now infected over 800 people in 47 states.

Oklahoma, Louisiana and Vermont are the only state without cases.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC has also added new products to the recall list including cheese dips made with the onions.

These were sold between May 15 and Aug. 6 at a variety of stores including Kroger, Fred Meyers, Fry’s and Smith’s.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

California battling power drain, wildfires during heat wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires.

News

Box Elder community comes together

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's a weekly event designed to bring the community together -- while providing opportunities to keep their distance.

News

Central States Fair prepares amid a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Central States Fair is taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

News

Man waves to passerby on Sheridan Lake Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local man missed his community...so he took to the streets.

Latest News

News

Celebrating 100 years of women's right to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
100 years of progress -- but local feminist leaders say there's more work to be done.

News

Fire danger on the rise in the Black Hills

Updated: 2 hours ago
High temps also lead to high fire danger.

National

Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said the riot was declared Tuesday night outside a county building.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

News

Comets looking to turn things around

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

National

California avoids power outages but fires threaten homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California’s power grid operators are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer as a heat wave continues to stress the electrical system.