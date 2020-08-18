USDA recalls 15,134 pounds of canned soup from Faribault Foods

WASHINGTON (KEYC/Gray News) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday Faribault Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 15,134 pounds of a canned soup product.

The product, which is 14-oz. cans of “PROGRESSO ORGANIC CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP” with a best by date of “Best by May 26, 2022″ and a best by date of June 9, 2022, printed on the product case, is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products subject to recall have an establishment number of “EST18826A” printed on the bottom of the can.

#Recall: Faribault Foods Inc. Recalls Canned Soup Product Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens https://t.co/QmOdnoUw4z — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) August 18, 2020

The Fairbault, Minn., establishment shipped the canned soup product to retailers nationwide.

The problem was first discovered when the firm’s distributor notified FSIS of consumer complaints that the soup contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles.

FSIS believes that some of the products may be in consumers’ pantries. The agency is asking that consumers who purchased the product being recalled to not consume them, adding that they should be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away.

There have currently not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, although anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

