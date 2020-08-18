Tired of being cooped up inside, a local man takes to the sidewalk to greet drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dwayne McGarvin has been sitting along Sheridan Lake Road for the past two weeks waving as motorists drive by.

Tired of being cooped up in his apartment, McGarvin decided to take his portable chair and head to the sidewalk -- bringing his friendly wave and welcoming smile to all those who drive by.

Originally from Sturgis and a longtime Rally enthusiast, McGarvin didn’t attend the Rally this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. He has also missed out on interacting with people and decided this was the best way to get in some much needed human interaction.

“Making mine better because I’m around people, not around them but you get to interact with them a little bit.” Dwayne McGarvin, says

McGarvin estimates that 90% of the people who drive by either wave back or honk, and one person even stopped by on Tuesday afternoon and gave him a cold bottle of water.

