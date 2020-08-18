Advertisement

Tired of being cooped up inside, a local man takes to the sidewalk to greet drivers

McGarvin friendly smile and wave greets drivers
McGarvin friendly smile and wave greets drivers(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dwayne McGarvin has been sitting along Sheridan Lake Road for the past two weeks waving as motorists drive by.

Tired of being cooped up in his apartment, McGarvin decided to take his portable chair and head to the sidewalk -- bringing his friendly wave and welcoming smile to all those who drive by.

Originally from Sturgis and a longtime Rally enthusiast, McGarvin didn’t attend the Rally this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. He has also missed out on interacting with people and decided this was the best way to get in some much needed human interaction.

“Making mine better because I’m around people, not around them but you get to interact with them a little bit.” Dwayne McGarvin, says

McGarvin estimates that 90% of the people who drive by either wave back or honk, and one person even stopped by on Tuesday afternoon and gave him a cold bottle of water.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The hard work begins to prepare for the start of the Central States Fair

Updated: moments ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The fair board, vendors, and employees are all in "set up" mode.

Sturgis Rally

Motorcycles zoomed off the lot at Black Hills Harley Davidson

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people bought motorcycles during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Mayor Steve Allender released his 2021 budget

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The budget isn't final and still has to be voted on.

Community

Rapid City landfill is seeing above average numbers

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
At the beginning of the pandemic, the landfill saw more than 1,000 visitors a day when they usually saw 300.

Latest News

News

VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A data graphics company has created a visualization of the nationwide traffic that filtered into South Dakota for the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

State reports positive COVID-19 case at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon in Sturgis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
This report comes after the 80th Sturgis Rally where South Dakota officials reported more than 460,000 vehicles visiting Sturgis Aug. 7-16.

News

South Dakota tallies 460,000 vehicles during Sturgis rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Sturgis officials said they expected fewer people to show up this year, estimating they would see between 250,000 and 300,000 people during the 10-day event.

News

Wyoming primaries bring burst of Democratic activity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
While Wyoming favors Republicans this primary election, five democrats represent a burst of activity after decades of waning Democratic influence and voter registration in the state.

News

South Dakota reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 83 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The state reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

News

Kanye West will be on the November ballot in Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapper Kanye West filed all the necessary paperwork and will appear on the November ballot as a presidential candidate in Iowa.