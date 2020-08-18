Advertisement

South Dakota reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 83 new cases

The new death was a female listed in the 80+ age range in Lake County.
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This makes COVID-19-related deaths a total of 154 in South Dakota. The new death was a female listed in the 80+ age range in Lake County. Which makes this the county’s fifth death.

On Tuesday, 83 new coronavirus cases were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health. South Dakota has now had a total of 10,443 positive cases. This is an increase from Monday’s total of 10,360.

Active cases decreased to 1,163, down from Monday. Now there are 9,126 recovered cases, 113 more than Monday.

Total hospitalizations are at 927. Total persons testing negative is at 119,570, up from Monday (118,933).

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 68. The state processed tests for 720 people on Tuesday, 11.5% of which came back positive.

Pennington County confirmed seven new cases Tuesday. The county has a total of 112 active cases, which is down by two on Monday (112).

Lawrence County saw three new cases Tuesday. Meade County counted eight new cases.

The state didn’t confirm any new cases in Oglala Sioux County Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kanye West will be on the November ballot in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapper Kanye West filed all the necessary paperwork and will appear on the November ballot as a presidential candidate in Iowa.

News

Gov. Noem will speak at Republican National Convention next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem is set to speak at the Republican National Convention next week, according to the Governor’s Office Tuesday.

News

Lemonade or Root Beer? Spearfish kids serve up both in dueling roadside stands

Updated: 12 hours ago
Young Black Hills entrepreneurs show great promise and bright futures through roadside stands

News

Rapid City officially welcomes new Fire and Police Chiefs

Updated: 12 hours ago
Rapid City Fire and Police Chiefs officially sworn in

Latest News

News

RCAS making more inclusive learning changes for indigenous students

Updated: 12 hours ago
Rapid City Area Schools make distance learning equal for all

News

Property taxes are big help to 2020 Rapid City Budget

Updated: 12 hours ago
Rapid City mayor hopeful for next year's city budget

News

Rapid City's HOPE Center is finally back open

Updated: 12 hours ago
HOPE Center breaks down their COVID-19 Plan

News

Black Hills State University's back to school COVID plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
Students and officials at BHSU discuss their plans and opinions on back to school COVID-19 plans

News

80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally total numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago
A look at the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally's number totals

News

Rapid City software company is one step closer to expansion

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Though it may mean more jobs, Rapid City Council points out a flaw made by the Legal and Finance Committee.