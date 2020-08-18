Rapid City software company is one step closer to expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City software company is one step closer to expanding their operations and bringing in new jobs.

Property Meld wants to expand its business by attaining 14,000 sq feet of commercial property to create a two-floor building on 406 St. Joseph Street.

The CEO of Property Meld, Ray Hespen, asked for a no-build easement to allow windows on the west side of the building after there were some concerns in the past about upholding building code standards.

Rapid City Council unanimously passed a 10-foot no build easement in support of the project.

But some council members pointed out the Legal and Finance committee was too quick in recommending the approval of the property sale, potentially bypassing the appraisal period.

”I just feel like the Legal and Finance Committee jumped way ahead of things when it approved, also contrary to law, actually approved the sale, and sale price for this parcel of land,” Greg Strommen, alderman for Ward 3, said.

Elevate Rapid City CEO Tom Johnson said the project aims to bring in more local jobs by having a staff of more than 100 by 2022 with each person making about $75,000 a year.

