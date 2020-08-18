Advertisement

Rapid City landfill is seeing above average numbers

Piles of trash at the landfill.
Piles of trash at the landfill.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When the city council decided to close down non-essential businesses and people were at home, many used the opportunity to spring clean.

And that means an influx at the landfill.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the landfill saw more than 1,000 visitors a day when they usually saw 300.

And they brought everything from renovation scraps to lawnmowers

It’s a trend that’s continued to this day, the landfill is still seeing above average traffic, but with a more maintainable visitor count.

While the extra visitors mean extra work, city employees are ready in case there’s a fall cleaning spree.

“Right now we’re good, the guys are in good spirits. Everybody is healthy right now which we are so thankful for, taking precautions to keep it that way and just maintaining the best attitudes we can,” says Project Administrator Jancie Knight from the Rapid City Landfill.

Knight says not everything that needs to be discarded can be brought to the landfill and asks that people do their research if they aren’t sure.

