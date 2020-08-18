Advertisement

Open Water Safety

Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe for the rest of the water sports season.
Officials say a boat exploded in Cheat Lake Sunday.
Officials say a boat exploded in Cheat Lake Sunday.(WDTV)
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are about the halfway through the boating and water activity season. With some recent accidents occurring throughout South Dakota, There are hazards people need to be mindful of, and some basic rules to keep in mind.

South Dakota has more shore lines than the entire state of Florida, and fishing and boating are a part of our culture.

As Summer continues multiple agencies are urging safety.

Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul urges South Dakotans to keep an eye on each other.

“Kind of let somebody know where you’re at a navigation plan, if you’re going to be fishing up on the lake or down on the river so someone has a general idea where you may be located in case you don’t check in when you’re supposed to.” Paul said.

When driving a boat, its important to keep tabs on everything around you.

“One of the things i tell my customers is be alert to whats around you and other boats, and keep an eye on who is on board- make sure you don’t have kids sitting over the front of the boat or playing areas they shouldn’t be playing.” said Derek Diedrich, Manager of Fun Time Rentals.

Just like with a car, drinking and driving while operating a boat is illegal. Boaters should also remember it is common for certain areas of water to have speed limits, or no wake zones. Children under thirteen must wear life jackets, and it is recommended for adults as well.

“There is a lot of current or if the wind is pushing your boat around not always chasing after that boat is a good idea or even if its just a floaty tube we’ve seen that as well where the wind gets ahold of that and they are chasing after that.” Paul said.

If you run into a situation where you have an emergency on the water, or lose your watercraft, call 911.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Beware of fire danger in the Black Hills

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexus Davila and Connor Matteson
With wildfires ravaging California and other Western states -- just how much do we need to worry about fire danger here in South Dakota?

Education

About 30 students are interested in the new UpSkill program at Western Dakota Tech

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new program to help those who were laid off due to COVID-19.

News

Her Vote, Her Voice celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nationwide, women are celebrating the accomplishments of their predecessors.

Latest News

News

The hard work begins to prepare for the start of the Central States Fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The fair board, vendors, and employees are all in "set up" mode.

Sturgis Rally

Motorcycles zoomed off the lot at Black Hills Harley Davidson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people bought motorcycles during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Mayor Steve Allender released his 2021 budget

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The budget isn't final and still has to be voted on.

Community

Rapid City landfill is seeing above average numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
At the beginning of the pandemic, the landfill saw more than 1,000 visitors a day when they usually saw 300.

News

Tired of being cooped up inside, a local man takes to the sidewalk to greet drivers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Dwayne McGarvin waves to all those who drive by on Sheridan Lake Rd

News

VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A data graphics company has created a visualization of the nationwide traffic that filtered into South Dakota for the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.