New Fire and Police Chiefs sworn in for Rapid City

Jason Culberson and Don Hedrick are the new fire and police chief
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:13 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City Council unanimously approved new leadership for two separate branches of the city’s first responder family.

Don Hedrick and Jason Culberson were sworn in as the new Rapid City Police and Fire Chiefs, respectively.

Culberson previously worked as an administrator -- and hopes to get that area of the fire department fully staffed ... all while working with the budget his department will face during the COVID pandemic.

“Understanding our budget is a very important thing for our department and the city. As you saw pubic safety is a very large portion of our budget. Being able to understand it and work with it is a very important skill,” Jason Culberson, Rapid City Fire Chief, says

Culberson replaces Rod Seals as Fire Chief who stepped down earlier this year.

Hedrick has spent his time on the RCPD focusing on the most vulnerable members of our community while reducing the jail population. As the new chief, Hedrick is hoping to continue his work in those areas.

“We have a lot of very solid programs in place currently and that has come from a lot of work and effort on our part. So a lot of the programs like the quality of life unit and some of the challenges we have risen up to through the Macaurther Grant to reduce incarceration, those are all programs that I’m going to continue to move forward,” Don Hedrick, Rapid City Police Chief, says

Hedrick replaces Karl Jegeris as police Chief, who moved on to work with the Children’s Home. Hedrick was also a member of the RCPD under current Mayor Steve Allender, back when he was police chief.

