Mayor Steve Allender released his 2021 budget

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - $68,988,907, that’s how much Mayor Steve Allender says it will cost to run Rapid City in 2021. A budget that is for now balanced.

According to the mayor, the money comes from two main sources.

28% from property tax and 42% from sales tax.

“Sales tax for the general fund is our main source of revenue and that is also the most at-risk source of revenue for volatility,” says Allender.

But when it comes to spending the money the proposed plan shows administration at 6%, public works receiving 19%, and public safety takes up almost 50%, which is a 6.9% increase from the year prior.

“That funding goes to keeping up with the demand, the workload. It goes to buying equipment and paying for training and preparation for job readiness. It adds employees when necessary, it replenishes equipment,” says Allender.

Allender says the police department has taken on new roles over the last few years, but it isn’t the only section with a significant increase.

The mayor is increasing the arts contingency fund by almost 33%, giving them $100,000.

The budget isn’t final and still has to be voted on.

