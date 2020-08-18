Advertisement

Kids set up drink stands to make some summer cash

Both stands said today was a good day for their books.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM MDT
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Businesses come in all shapes and sizes, and so do business owners. And with today’s high temps, Spearfish saw a pair of new beverage places pop up.

Summertime serves as the perfect opportunity for kids to set up a stand, serve cold drinks, and make a little cash.

And two such stands popped up in Spearfish today, right across the street from each other, offering up a little bit of friendly competition.

Today's little entrepreneurs included a five-year-old, a seven-year-old, and an eight-year-old selling rootbeer floats and lemonade.

"My mommy helped me make the stand, but I thought that it was hot day and it was really good if we made a root beer float stand. But the root beer float stand went well," said Olivia, age five.

These little business owners made some decent cash and have big plans for their hard-earned money.

"Saving up for stuff. RC cars and like drones, like guns and stuff," said Rex and Bastan, age eight and seven.

Both stands said today was a good day for their books. The lemonade stand even thinks they’ve served 500 customers over the last few days.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

