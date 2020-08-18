Kanye West will be on the November ballot in Iowa

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapper Kanye West filed all the necessary paperwork and will appear on the November ballot as a presidential candidate in Iowa.

On Monday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted a list of candidates in which West’s name appeared. Republican and Democratic nominees will be added after the national conventions are over.

West also qualified for the ballot in Colorado and is gaining support in Wisconsin, Ohio, Vermont and Arkansas.

List of candidates whose paperwork has been accepted for the November 3rd general election is updated.



The nominees for President from Republican & Democratic parties will be added following their national conventions.



Objection deadline is Aug. 27. https://t.co/q0zHRsWiqP pic.twitter.com/A0BBVNEfXt — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 17, 2020

