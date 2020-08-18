Advertisement

Kanye West will be on the November ballot in Iowa

(KVLY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapper Kanye West filed all the necessary paperwork and will appear on the November ballot as a presidential candidate in Iowa.

On Monday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted a list of candidates in which West’s name appeared. Republican and Democratic nominees will be added after the national conventions are over.

West also qualified for the ballot in Colorado and is gaining support in Wisconsin, Ohio, Vermont and Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 83 new cases

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The state reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

News

Gov. Noem will speak at Republican National Convention next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem is set to speak at the Republican National Convention next week, according to the Governor’s Office Tuesday.

News

Lemonade or Root Beer? Spearfish kids serve up both in dueling roadside stands

Updated: 12 hours ago
Young Black Hills entrepreneurs show great promise and bright futures through roadside stands

News

Rapid City officially welcomes new Fire and Police Chiefs

Updated: 12 hours ago
Rapid City Fire and Police Chiefs officially sworn in

Latest News

News

RCAS making more inclusive learning changes for indigenous students

Updated: 12 hours ago
Rapid City Area Schools make distance learning equal for all

News

Property taxes are big help to 2020 Rapid City Budget

Updated: 12 hours ago
Rapid City mayor hopeful for next year's city budget

News

Rapid City's HOPE Center is finally back open

Updated: 12 hours ago
HOPE Center breaks down their COVID-19 Plan

News

Black Hills State University's back to school COVID plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
Students and officials at BHSU discuss their plans and opinions on back to school COVID-19 plans

News

80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally total numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago
A look at the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally's number totals

News

Rapid City software company is one step closer to expansion

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Though it may mean more jobs, Rapid City Council points out a flaw made by the Legal and Finance Committee.