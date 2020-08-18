Advertisement

Gov. Noem will speak at Republican National Convention next week

Her office confirmed she will speak Wednesday, Aug. 26.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D.((AP Photo/Stephen Groves))
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem is set to speak at the Republican National Convention next week, according to the Governor’s Office Tuesday.

The Republican National Convention is happening Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C. Her office confirmed she’s set to speak Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The topic of her speech is still yet to be determined.

The Republican governor has developed a national profile through her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, gaining attention from President Donald Trump. Instead of ordering statewide lockdowns or business closures, Noem has encouraged “personal responsibility” to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Gov. Noem is in a lineup of speakers like former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, combat veteran and Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell and former Planned Parenthood director-turned-pro-life advocate Abby Johnson.

Also slated to speak is Meadow Pollack, father of a Parkland shooting victim, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a viral couple that protected their home from protesters the broke into their gated neighborhood in St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

