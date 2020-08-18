Advertisement

Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census.
A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups sued the Trump administration Tuesday, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month, and it will lead to the undercounting of minority communities and an inaccurate head count of every U.S. resident.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Jose against the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the statistical agency, asks a judge to reinstate a plan that had the once-a-decade head count ending in October instead of September.

“Undercounted cities, counties, and municipalities will lose representation in Congress and tens of millions of dollars in funding. And communities of color will lose core political power and vital services,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit was filed by the cities of Los Angeles, San Jose and Salinas in California. Also joining were Harris County in Texas, King County in Washington and several civil rights organizations.

Facing delays caused by the pandemic, the Census Bureau earlier this year pushed back wrapping up the once-a-decade head count from the end of July to the end of October.

The bureau also asked Congress in April to extend the deadline for turning in data used for drawing congressional districts from Dec. 31, 2020, to April 30, 2021. Top Census Bureau officials have said it would be impossible to meet the end-of-the-year deadline, and that the bureau expected bipartisan support for the request.

The request passed the Democratic-controlled House as part of coronavirus-relief legislation but it has not gone anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate. The chamber’s inaction coincides with a memorandum Trump issued last month to try to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from being part of the process for redrawing congressional districts.

Civil rights groups, states, cities and individuals have filed more than a half-dozen lawsuits challenging the memorandum as unconstitutional and an attempt to limit the power of Latinos and immigrants of color.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats’ Day 2 focus: Trump’s global leadership deficit

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

News

South Dakota tallies 460,000 vehicles during Sturgis rally

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Sturgis officials said they expected fewer people to show up this year, estimating they would see between 250,000 and 300,000 people during the 10-day event.

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

News

Wyoming primaries bring burst of Democratic activity

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
While Wyoming favors Republicans this primary election, five democrats represent a burst of activity after decades of waning Democratic influence and voter registration in the state.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat, Senate says

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

National

Penguins originated in Australia and New Zealand, not Antarctica, study finds

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Penguins didn't originate in Antarctica, as scientists have believed for years, according to a new study by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.

National

Victims call Golden State Killer ‘sick monster,’ ‘subhuman’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Victims after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname of the Golden State Killer.

National

Postal Service halts some operational changes amid outcry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue.

National Politics

Iconic ‘Cheers’ postal worker shares idea for helping US Postal Service

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cliff Clavin from the classic sitcom Cheers may be one of the most well-known postal employees in TV history, and John Ratzenberger, the actor who played the lovable mailman, is issuing a plea to support the postal service.

National

'Cliff Clavin' makes plea for post office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
John Ratzenberger, who protrayed postal employee Cliff Clavin on the sitcom 'Cheers,' recorded a public service announcement requested people shop at the U.S. Postal Service website.