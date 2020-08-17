Toasty Tuesday and hot all week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear for many tonight with a few partly cloudy skies at times. It will be a warm night with lows in the upper 60s in Rapid City. Low to mid 60° lows are expected for nearly everyone else.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the morning hours Tuesday, but some clouds will develop midday and through the afternoon. The clouds will not stop the temperatures form soaring into the 90s. Pretty much everyone can expect a high near or in the 90s, with a few on the plains near triple digits. In Rapid City, we could have highs in the upper 90s. Clouds in the afternoon could bring a very isolated shower or storm, but those chances are pretty low, given how dry the atmosphere will be.

High temperatures in the 90s will continue for the rest of the week as sunshine continues to dominate. Precipitation chances are low to nearly zero through much of the week and weekend as the heat wave lingers. This will create very high fire danger through this time period, so be fire weather aware and do your part in preventing any sparks that may cause a fire.

Models are suggesting a cooling trend next week and into the first week of September. We will keep a close eye on that as we get closer.

