Advertisement

Teen loses footing on ledge while climbing down Falling Rock Sunday

(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A teenager fell off a ledge at Falling Rock Sunday evening, officials report on Facebook.

Around 7 p.m., Johnson Siding Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Pennington County Fire Service, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, and Life Flight arrived to help the individual.

At 7:00pm Sunday night, 911 Dispatch received a report of a male teen who had fallen from a ledge at Falling Rock on...

Posted by Pennington County Search and Rescue on Monday, 17 August 2020

Officials were around 100 feet from the top and got to the individual who was in between rock outcroppings. Because of how steep the slope was, officials performed a high-angle rescue to retrieve them.

Male with broken bones rescued from Falling Rock Sunday evening. Pennington County 911, Pennington County Sheriff’s...

Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, 16 August 2020

The male teenager was flown to Monument Health for treatment. Officials say they had broken bones.

The fall was captured on video. The poster warns “not to climb down rocks” at Falling Rock and confirms he’s alive.

“Be careful out there, guys,” Mikayla Rose said in the post. “Too many people die of accidentally falling off Falling Rock, it’s sad but it’s the truth.”

In 2020, the hiking spot saw one death. In the past, there have been at least nine other deaths.

Falling Rock is several miles west of Rapid City. From the parking area alongside Falling Rock Road, just off state Highway 44, a short stroll brings visitors to the edge of a cliff that towers several hundred feet above Rapid Creek.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Thune’s father died at age 100

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Harold Thune, a World War II veteran, educator, and lifelong South Dakota resident, died Saturday, on the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Japan, commonly known as VJ Day, according to the senator.

Coronavirus

State confirms 86 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

News

Rally reaction

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Sign

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Sturgis tattoos

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Normalcy for kids

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Protest

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Broncs Orman Dam run

Updated: 13 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Many bikers choose COVID test to return to work on time

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Be quarantined for 14 days or get tested? A question that many visiting Rally goers face

News

Bikers from all over thought the 80th rally was great

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
People said felt a little nicer and was a great opportunity to get out of the house.