Advertisement

Omaha Street gets $149K sidewalk addition

Construction goes Aug. 17 to Oct. 15, officials say.
A new sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of Omaha Street between I-90 and Mount Rushmore Road. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2020.
A new sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of Omaha Street between I-90 and Mount Rushmore Road. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2020.(Google Maps)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says sidewalk construction will begin along Omaha Street Monday, Aug. 17.

A new sidewalk will be constructed on the north side of Omaha Street between I-190 and Mount Rushmore Road. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2020.

Ainsworth Benning of Spearfish is the prime contractor of this $149,000 project.

Pedestrian traffic will be affected, vehicle traffic will not, the state says. The state does ask motorists to “use caution when driving through the area for construction workers and equipment near the driving lanes.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Hills State reports in three COVID-19 cases, state says Monday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Black Hills State University confirmed one COVID-19 case on campus Friday. This was reported through a campus-wide email. However, the state is reporting more cases Monday.

News

Legislators ask for Special Session in letter

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard (R-District 10) sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem asking for a special session.

News

Endangered missing advisory issued for Rapid City teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Jarvis is 13 and is without her medication, according to the news release. She is 5-foot-0, 148 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde-red hair.

News

Sen. Thune’s father died at age 100

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Harold Thune, a World War II veteran, educator, and lifelong South Dakota resident, died Saturday, on the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Japan, commonly known as VJ Day, according to the senator.

Latest News

Coronavirus

State confirms 86 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

News

Teen loses footing on ledge while climbing down Falling Rock Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A teenager fell off a ledge at Falling Rock Sunday evening, officials report on Facebook.

News

Rally reaction

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Sign

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis tattoos

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Normalcy for kids

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox