RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week motorcyclists roamed the streets of Sturgis for the annual rally, now it’s business as usual for everyone here.

“I think it was probably one of the best they ever had, period,” says rally goer Dane Senser.

A sentiment shared not just by rally goers, but also Black Hills Rally and Gold owner Robin Baldwin.

“It was good,” says Baldwin. “With all things considered we feel very fortunate.”

Baldwin says her rally business was on par with last year and business numbers aren’t the only ones that came in about average.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety. (Connor Matteson)

Compared to last year, the total number of citations given out was only down by two according to The South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

DUI’s were down by 26, but fatalities were up by three with a total of five this year.

And one category that stood out, cash seized. More than $18,000 was seized during the 2020 rally compared to the $4,000 the year prior.

Despite the overall average numbers, there was one event during the last weekend of the rally that stood out, a protest.

“Thankfully our police department did a fantastic job keeping everyone safe, ensuring that they were able to have their constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, but also I think there were plenty of attendees that also expressed their freedom of speech as well,” says Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.

“After approximately 45 minutes, one demonstrator, Drew Wishon 23 years old from Rapid City kicked a motorcyclist as he was passing by. Officers placed Wishon under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and he was removed from the scene,” says Sturgis Police Department.

The city and state are still crunching numbers to see how many people were in attendance and how much tax revenue was collected during the event.

Now that the rally is over, the city is moving on to its next phase, testing.

It’s already too late to apply, but mass testing for COVID-19 will begin soon here in Sturgis.

