Advertisement

Hope Center re-opens their doors for guests to pick up basic needs

Hope Center opens its doors
Hope Center opens its doors(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -On Monday the Hope Center is reopening its doors, with some COVID-19 restrictions in place. Guests using the Hope Center will be required to wear masks, and they are offering hand sanitizer to use when you walk in.

People can still stop in to check their mail, pick up clothing items and hygiene kits, or use the computers. However, the Hope Center won’t allow indoor gatherings, in adherence to social distancing guidelines.

“I miss the group gathering because building relationships is an important part of what we do here at the Hope Center,” Melanie Timm, Executive Director of the Hope Center, says

The Hope Center also stopped food pickups at their Kansas City Streett location, but they have started serving meals Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the skate park from 1 PM-2PM

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Hills State reports in three COVID-19 cases, state says Monday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Black Hills State University confirmed one COVID-19 case on campus Friday. This was reported through a campus-wide email. However, the state is reporting more cases Monday.

News

Legislators ask for Special Session in letter

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard (R-District 10) sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem asking for a special session.

News

Omaha Street gets $149K sidewalk addition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says sidewalk construction will begin along Omaha Street Monday, Aug. 17.

News

Endangered missing advisory issued for Rapid City teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Jarvis is 13 and is without her medication, according to the news release. She is 5-foot-0, 148 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde-red hair.

Latest News

News

Sen. Thune’s father died at age 100

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Harold Thune, a World War II veteran, educator, and lifelong South Dakota resident, died Saturday, on the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Japan, commonly known as VJ Day, according to the senator.

Coronavirus

State confirms 86 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

News

Teen loses footing on ledge while climbing down Falling Rock Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A teenager fell off a ledge at Falling Rock Sunday evening, officials report on Facebook.

News

Rally reaction

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Sign

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis tattoos

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox