Advertisement

Endangered missing advisory issued for Rapid City teen

Jasmin Jarvis is a missing teen, who is without medication. She is from Rapid City and was last seen at her residence at 9:45pm MST on 08/13/2020.
Jasmin Jarvis is a missing teen, who is without medication. She is from Rapid City and was last seen at her residence at 9:45pm MST on 08/13/2020.(South Dakota Alert)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Authorities have issued an alert for a Rapid City teenager who is missing.

Jasmin Jarvis was last seen at her residence at 9:45 p.m. MT on Aug. 13

Jarvis is 13 and is without her medication, according to the news release. She is 5-foot-0, 148 lbs. with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde-red hair.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, dark-colored pants and black Nike tennis shoes.

MISSING JUVENILE Pennington County ◼️Rapid City, South Dakota ◼️ The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help...

Posted by National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. on Friday, August 14, 2020

Anyone who has information is asked to call 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Thune’s father died at age 100

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Harold Thune, a World War II veteran, educator, and lifelong South Dakota resident, died Saturday, on the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Japan, commonly known as VJ Day, according to the senator.

Coronavirus

State confirms 86 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

News

Teen loses footing on ledge while climbing down Falling Rock Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A teenager fell off a ledge at Falling Rock Sunday evening, officials report on Facebook.

News

Rally reaction

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Sturgis Sign

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis tattoos

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Normalcy for kids

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Protest

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Broncs Orman Dam run

Updated: 14 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Many bikers choose COVID test to return to work on time

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Be quarantined for 14 days or get tested? A question that many visiting Rally goers face