Endangered missing advisory issued for Rapid City teen
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Authorities have issued an alert for a Rapid City teenager who is missing.
Jasmin Jarvis was last seen at her residence at 9:45 p.m. MT on Aug. 13
Jarvis is 13 and is without her medication, according to the news release. She is 5-foot-0, 148 lbs. with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde-red hair.
She was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, dark-colored pants and black Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone who has information is asked to call 605-394-4131.
