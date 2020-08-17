Advertisement

Black Hills State reports in three COVID-19 cases, state says Monday

(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University confirmed one COVID-19 case on campus Friday. This was reported through a campus-wide email. However, the state is reporting more cases Monday.

The email encouraged BHSU students, staff and faculty to self-monitor by checking temperature twice a day and watching for COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, facemasks were encouraged “when around others.” An employee of the university confirmed they tested positive.

Monday, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said there are three known cases on campus.

Students officially began moving into residence halls Sunday and Monday. Other Board of Regents schools are moving on the same timeline.

Looking at other schools as they move in on Monday, North Carolina’s flagship university canceled in-person classes for undergraduates just a week into the fall semester Monday as the school. Other campuses around the U.S. scrambled to deal with coronavirus clusters linked in some cases to student housing, off-campus parties and packed bars.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said it will switch to remote learning on Wednesday and make arrangements for students who want to leave campus housing.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Legislators ask for Special Session in letter

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard (R-District 10) sent a letter to Gov. Kristi Noem asking for a special session.

News

Omaha Street gets $149K sidewalk addition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says sidewalk construction will begin along Omaha Street Monday, Aug. 17.

News

Endangered missing advisory issued for Rapid City teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Jarvis is 13 and is without her medication, according to the news release. She is 5-foot-0, 148 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde-red hair.

News

Sen. Thune’s father died at age 100

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Harold Thune, a World War II veteran, educator, and lifelong South Dakota resident, died Saturday, on the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Japan, commonly known as VJ Day, according to the senator.

Latest News

Coronavirus

State confirms 86 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

News

Teen loses footing on ledge while climbing down Falling Rock Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A teenager fell off a ledge at Falling Rock Sunday evening, officials report on Facebook.

News

Rally reaction

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis Sign

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis tattoos

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Normalcy for kids

Updated: 17 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox