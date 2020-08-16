Advertisement

Many bikers choose COVID test to return to work on time

Rally attendees from Washington
Rally attendees from Washington(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -

Many states have out-of-state travel requirement asking anyone entering these states to either have to be quarantined for two weeks or have a negative test result for COVID-19. And that might cause a problem to some visiting Rally attendees.

“Oh I had to get a test or I can’t go back to work,” John from Massachusetts says. “We all do, do the test,” Tina, a fellow motorcyclist from Massachusetts, says. “Otherwise we have to do two-week quarantine,” which affects their work.

And some motorcyclists from Washington say, while their state does not have any requirement about their return, their employers need to see a negative test result.

“Our..., her(company), they are making her do a testing before she goes back to work, even though she’s not positive,” Anita from North of Seattle says her friend, Marlys, is required to be tested. “It varies from different companies,” Marlys says.

Most bikers are not happy with the requirement, but say, they at least enjoyed visiting South Dakota for a week-long ride.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

