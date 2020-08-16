Advertisement

Bikers from all over thought the 80th rally was great

People said felt a little nicer and was a great opportunity to get out of the house.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is coming to an end. So how did people feel this year’s event went?

Although most visitors have left, the bikers hanging out on the final day said this year's rally felt a bit different. People said this year's 10-day event felt a little nicer and was a great opportunity to get out of the house.

"People needed it because we were all kind of like quarantined and everything like that, and it's a nice thing that they actually did it, pulled it off," said Mike "The Grizzly" from Arizona. "The other ones that I've been to were just as nice too, but this one just means a bit more to me because I think people needed to get out and do their thing."

The Grizzly and his friends came to the rally a few days early and are leaving at the last possible moment. A local biker agreed with the Grizzly, saying this year was good.

"Everybody was really friendly, for the most part, I think the agitated events, the violence and stuff like that, was way down, and I think everybody was just here to have a good time, relax, and try and forget what's going on in the rest of the world," said Rich Bonner from Sturgis.

Bonner said he enjoys this event and was glad to see everyone out and enjoying it this year.

