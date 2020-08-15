Advertisement

Family travels to the Rally in style

Helmet with a special design
Helmet with a special design(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Some motorcyclists on the road wear helmets, and those usually that cover up their hair. But one helmet has a way to show off a hairstyle that stands out from the crowd: two pink pigtails sticking out, matching a set of floral designs.

The biker that wears this helmet is a grandma from California, and she said she had received some compliments.

Because it was a long trip from California, the female biker’s daughter drives a well-decorated car that says “Sturgis or Bust.”

”So we just painted Sturgis or Bust (on car windows),” Danielle from California says. “My mom and dad are on their Harleys, and we came from California for the motorcycle rally. I ride a motorcycle too, and I’m taking turns with my mom on hers so she can take a break and be in the car.” Danielle says her young son also enjoys riding on the bike with her.

Danielle also wrote a poem about wearing masks and painted the words on the car windows, along with big “Sturgis 2020″ written on the side windows, to show their determination to come to the Rally.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Unique vendors use live demonstration to attract bikers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
They may not sell items directly related to motorcycles, but they are seizing the chance to promote their business at this event.

News

Gov. Noem rejects Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has spurned President Donald Trump’s order to extend federal unemployment benefits by $400 a week, saying that the state does not need the program.

News

State reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1 being from Pennington County Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, making the state’s total 152 deaths.

News

Visitors take in Motorcyle Museum and Hall of Fame in Sturgis

Updated: 17 hours ago
The non-profit museum depends on revenue generated during the Rally.

Latest News

News

Renovating placards in downtown Rapid City

Updated: 17 hours ago
The small changes are expected to take place over the next few months.

News

New troubles surface for Hideaway Hills residents

Updated: 17 hours ago
The soil in the troubled development is allegedly contaminated, according to some residents.

News

Vendors weigh in on the 80th Rally attendance

Updated: 17 hours ago
Has the coronavirus pandemic impacted business for Rally vendors?

Community

Retouched historical signs going up in downtown Rapid City

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
A small remodel is coming to the streets Rapid City, maybe even smaller than you'd think.

Sturgis Rally

Rally vendors talk about the unusual year for their business

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Vendors talks about factors that make this Rally different-- from weather to the love for American products

News

Hideaway Hills residents now have a new problem to deal with

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The mine collapse in Black Hawk was only the first bout of trouble for residents in the Hideaway Hills subdivision.