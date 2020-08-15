Retouched historical signs going up in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Historic Preservation Commission, Destination Rapid City, and the Business Improvement District are working together to give a much-needed makeover to the historic interpretive placards located in downtown.

The nine placards are getting new plexiglass, new baseboards, fresh paint, and cleaning of the enamel panels.

Executive Director of Main Street Square Domico Rodriguez says this helps visitors and locals alike learn about our history.

The project is scheduled to be completed later this month.

