Rally vendors talk about the unusual year for their business

Rally vendor Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Pop(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -

The roar of bikes and different businesses on the street are what make Sturgis Motorcycle Rally feel so alive.

“I’ve done this job at this location for 21 straight Rallys,” Ed “Heavy,” the owner of Midwest Motorcycles, says.

"We were very concerned about the COVID, about the numbers might be down, but the numbers are at where the 80th Rally should be."

Ed says, his motorcycle rental business has been doing well at the Rally this year, and he thinks the nice weather is one factor. And for this vendor, there’s another reason.

”I’ve done way way way better this year, I think a lot of it is people coming here are looking for made in USA items.” Returning vendor Irona Cliver, the owner of Sg. C’s Leathers, attributes the success of her apparel booth this year to a rising sense of patriotism.

“I kept flipping tags over and seeing everything made in China, I say, hey let’s get a pattern on this, let’s make home-made do-rags, let’s change a little items up.... They’ve been looking for that all over you know, looking for USA-made boots and products,” Cliver says.

Brendan Mignogna, the owner of Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Pop, has been coming to the Rally for more than 10 years, and he has observed something different this year:

"A lot of people are not hanging out in town like they usually do as a result of wanting to stay distant from people, they are getting outside a lot more, they are riding, if you get on the roads right now, they are packed."

Overall, most vendors agree that business is still better than they expected during this unprecedented year.

