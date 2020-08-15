Advertisement

Persistent heat and dry conditions continue into next week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will be dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s this evening under clear skies. Drier conditions and warmer temperatures will remain through the end of the weekend and into next week.

A dominating ridge of high pressure in the desert southwest is limiting the amount of moisture and precipitation chances over the next several days in the Black Hills. The main concern into next week will be the fire weather potential with very dry and hot conditions in northeastern Wyoming and western SD. There is a very small chance Wednesday evening for an isolated thunderstorm/shower in western SD, but is very limited right now. Near to above average temperatures are expected through next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer Weekend!

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Warmer Weekend

Forecast

Cooler Friday, but the warmth returns over the weekend

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:32 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler Friday, but the warmth returns over the weekend

Forecast

Cooler and Windy Friday!

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Cooler and Windy Friday!

Forecast

Another HOT August day, but cooler temperatures return Friday.

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:07 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Another HOT August day, but we cool down on Friday.

Latest News

Forecast

One more hot day Thursday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Cooler air will filter in, but the sunshine will continue

Forecast

Hot again

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT

Forecast

Hot temps Wednesday and Thursday, drier pattern over the next several days

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Hot temps Wednesday and Thursday, drier pattern over the next several days

Forecast

Hottest day of the week on tap Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:23 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
A few stray showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Forecast

Hotter today but there is a chance of thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:51 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVY Skyview Weather Forecast

Forecast

A few storms possible tonight and Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Summer heat returns this week with highs in the 90s for many.