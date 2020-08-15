Persistent heat and dry conditions continue into next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will be dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s this evening under clear skies. Drier conditions and warmer temperatures will remain through the end of the weekend and into next week.

A dominating ridge of high pressure in the desert southwest is limiting the amount of moisture and precipitation chances over the next several days in the Black Hills. The main concern into next week will be the fire weather potential with very dry and hot conditions in northeastern Wyoming and western SD. There is a very small chance Wednesday evening for an isolated thunderstorm/shower in western SD, but is very limited right now. Near to above average temperatures are expected through next week.

