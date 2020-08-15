Advertisement

Gov. Noem rejects Trump’s unemployment plan

Gov. Kristi Noem is discussing South Dakota's plan to return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kristi Noem is discussing South Dakota's plan to return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Kristi Noem Facebook Live)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has spurned President Donald Trump’s order to extend federal unemployment benefits by $400 a week, saying that the state does not need the program.

Trump last week attempted to bypass Congress in ordering states to extend additional unemployment payments of up to $400 a week to help cushion the economic fallout of the pandemic. Under Trump’s plan, the extra unemployment benefit would require a state to commit to providing $100. It was unclear if Trump had the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits, and the rejection from Noem, who has been a close Trump ally, shows how little traction the plan may get.

The Republican governor said on Friday that South Dakota does not need the extra unemployment benefits and that nearly 80% of job losses in the state have been recovered.

A total of 14,428 people in South Dakota were receiving unemployment benefits as of Aug. 1. That represents 3.5% of all eligible employees in the state. But new unemployment claims rose during the week ending on Aug. 8, according to the Department of Labor and Regulation, showing that the economic fallout from the coronavirus is still being felt.

Noem has touted how her hands-off approach to regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections has benefitted businesses. She claimed that “many, many businesses are looking to relocate to South Dakota because of the decisions we made during the pandemic.”

The governor attempted to smooth over her rejection of Trump’s plan, saying, “Despite significant disfunction in Congress, President Trump continues to problem solve and provide great leadership during this recovery effort.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1 being from Pennington County Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, making the state’s total 152 deaths.

News

Visitors take in Motorcyle Museum and Hall of Fame in Sturgis

Updated: 15 hours ago
The non-profit museum depends on revenue generated during the Rally.

News

Renovating placards in downtown Rapid City

Updated: 15 hours ago
The small changes are expected to take place over the next few months.

News

New troubles surface for Hideaway Hills residents

Updated: 15 hours ago
The soil in the troubled development is allegedly contaminated, according to some residents.

Latest News

News

Vendors weigh in on the 80th Rally attendance

Updated: 15 hours ago
Has the coronavirus pandemic impacted business for Rally vendors?

Community

Retouched historical signs going up in downtown Rapid City

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
A small remodel is coming to the streets Rapid City, maybe even smaller than you'd think.

News

Hideaway Hills residents now have a new problem to deal with

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The mine collapse in Black Hawk was only the first bout of trouble for residents in the Hideaway Hills subdivision.

News

Spearfish school board announces COVID plans for the upcoming school year

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The plan is split into three categories.

News

One support person allowed during clinic visits at Monument Health starting Aug. 17

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT
|
By KOTA Staff
Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, patients who visit a Monument Health outpatient or urgent care clinic can be accompanied by one support person, Monument Health announced.

News

At Sturgis, Trump supporters look to turn bikers into voters

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM MDT
|
A group called Bikers for Trump is defying public health recommendations in an effort to get people voting.