Advertisement

There is more than just motorcycles catching the eyes of rally goers

Vanderhall trikes
Vanderhall trikes(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Motorcycle enthusiasts enjoy the two-wheel balancing act their bikes offer -- but another open-wheel ride is catching eyes in Sturgis.

Vanderhall is back at the rally with their 3-wheel open trikes. The bikes are American built and based out of Provo Utah.

The company has been doing test drives since the rally started last Friday.

Around 20 of these trikes have been sold, and just like each bike at the rally, the way these rides leave Sturgis is also unique.

“We’re shipping units home all over the country, and we are shipping motorcycles home so they can drive home. And people are driving them home which is also fun,” Stephen Adams III President, Vanderhall Chico

if you are interested in a test drive, be sure to set some time aside as the rides are half an hour.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Misdemeanor drug arrests up at Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Certain types of calls up.

News

HealthWatch: Importance of a ‘medical home’

Updated: 2 hours ago
You may have a regular hair stylist or a regular mechanic, but how about a regular doctor?Just why is that so important?Dr. Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics talks about the importance of a "medical home" in this week’s HealthWatch.

Sturgis Rally

Mask use minimal at the Rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Few people wearing masks.

News

44-year-old Northern Hills Cinema will close September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Northern Hills cinema will close its doors on September 6th.

Latest News

Local

Fire breaks out near downtown Rapid City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Fire breaks out at a furniture business.

Education

Parents are moving their kids to Oglala Lakota School District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The back to school debate is taking place in school board meetings and individual homes across the country. But in South Dakota, one group wants to make sure indigenous students know all their options before making a decision.

News

Police investigate homicide on E. Denver Street

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.

News

Bison attacks woman in Custer State Park Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
An adult bison charged a motorcycle passenger after approaching a calf Wednesday.

News

One new COVID-19-related death, 82 more cases confirmed in South Dakota Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
COVID-19 related deaths are just shy of 150 in the state as the additional death brings the state total to 148.

News

Unemployment claim numbers climb in South Dakota

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported A total of 911 initial weekly claims last week. This is an increase of 136 from the previous week’s total.