Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame looks to preserve motorcycle history

A fun motorcycle-related activity.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame doing well during the 80th Rally.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame doing well during the 80th Rally.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Museum and Hall of Fame collects, preserves, and captures the history of motorcycling, and has more than 100 motorcycles on display.

During the Rally, the museum is averaging 400-600 guests per day.

The museum's executive director said this Rally has been better than expected

"People have been very respectful and nice," said Emma Garvin, Executive Director of the Sturigs Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame. "Definitely our donations are up this year over years past, which is fantastic, and that's just people rounding up and saying, here's an extra $5, and as a small non-profit, that's huge."

During the Rally, the Museum is open 10-4, seven days a week. After the Rally, they will go back to more normal summer hours.

