South Dakota surpasses 10K COVID-19 cases, 150 total deaths

South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases as the state surpasses 10,000 total cases and 150 total deaths.

The new cases bring the state total to 10,027, 1,101 of which are currently active.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported two new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the state total to 150. Officials did not report which counties these residents lived in.

Current hospitalizations increased by 11 to 65. 903 people in total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Eighty-two new recoveries were reported. Overall, 8,773 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

Pennington County reported nine new positive cases.

Mead County and Oglala Sioux reported no new positive cases.

