Advertisement

South Dakota avoids mass COVID-19 testing to avoid delays

South Dakota will only test people with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to the coronavirus because increased nationwide testing delays test results.
Avera Health&amp;rsquo;s laboratory in Sioux Falls has been verified by the South Dakota Department of Health to perform COVID-19 testing. (photo courtesy Avera Health)
Avera Health&amp;rsquo;s laboratory in Sioux Falls has been verified by the South Dakota Department of Health to perform COVID-19 testing. (photo courtesy Avera Health)(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:09 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Dakota will adhere to recommendations that only people with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to the coronavirus be tested because an increase in testing nationwide is delaying test results, state health officials said Thursday.

As large gatherings such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the state fair get underway, local officials were planning to conduct mass testing to screen for outbreaks. But the Department of Health is balancing calls for mass testing with ensuring they can get the results quickly.

“That time to getting those test results is a very important part of our ability to respond,” said state epidemiologist Josh Clayton. “If we’re not hearing and learning of an individual who is a positive case until seven to 10 days after their specimen was collected, that is problematic.”

The state’s public health lab currently produces test results within one or two days, according to Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. But the large commercial labs that receive tests from multiple states have struggled to keep up with a surge.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that the average turnaround time for labs is three days or less, Malsam-Rysdon said.

Health experts have said widespread testing is important to prevent large outbreaks of the coronavirus. South Dakota is trying to conduct 44,233 tests every month, which is 5% of the population, though some people are tested more than once. So far this month, the Department of Health is 38% of the way to its monthly goal.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by about 12, an increase of 15%.

Over the course of the pandemic, the state has reported that 9,897 people have tested positive for COVID-19. About 88% of them have recovered, but 148 have died and 1,058 still have active infections.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vanderhall

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Mask wearing

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Healthwatch

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bison

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

northern hills cinema

Updated: 9 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

HealthWatch: Importance of a ‘medical home’

Updated: 13 hours ago
You may have a regular hair stylist or a regular mechanic, but how about a regular doctor?Just why is that so important?Dr. Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics talks about the importance of a "medical home" in this week’s HealthWatch.

News

44-year-old Northern Hills Cinema will close September

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Northern Hills cinema will close its doors on September 6th.

Local

Fire breaks out near downtown Rapid City

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Fire breaks out at a furniture business.

Education

Parents are moving their kids to Oglala Lakota School District

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The back to school debate is taking place in school board meetings and individual homes across the country. But in South Dakota, one group wants to make sure indigenous students know all their options before making a decision.

News

Police investigate homicide on E. Denver Street

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.