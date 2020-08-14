Sequoia Crosswhite brings his own genre to mainstream

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Sequoia Crosswhite has been presenting his Lakota Culture’s Dance and Music since his teenage years. His presentations have lead him to bring many performances across the states for many educational institutions and museums such as New York University to presenting over in Switzerland at the NONAM Museum. In between those performances, Sequoia played with many different cover tune bands and underground Hip Hop shows that lead him to open up for such acts as The Southern Rock Allstars, Jimmy Van Zant, Vince Converse, Russell Jackson, Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Three Six Mafia, Naughty By Nature, Afro-Man and most recent Rahzel and Jackopierce. He has had his compositions used by the Chamber Black Hills Symphony Orchestra and CAIRNs the center of American Indian Research and Native Studies. He has also composed and co-wrote two songs with the fourth grade class of Rockyford School on the Pine Ridge Sioux Reservation. Sequoia is an independent artist with a diverse sound and style. All of his recordings are done from home so he can be close to his children. Sequoia plays a variety of instruments in the studio and performs live mainly with his Lakota Flutes and Guitar. Not only is he a musician but he is also a Teacher of Lakota Language and Culture and incorporates both his teaching skills and musical skills in all his varieties of performances. Sequoia has a love for all genres of music and is guaranteed to play a style you enjoy!

