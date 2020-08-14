Advertisement

Sequoia Crosswhite brings his own genre to mainstream

Artist Biography
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Sequoia Crosswhite has been presenting his Lakota Culture’s Dance and Music since his teenage years. His presentations have lead him to bring many performances across the states for many educational institutions and museums such as New York University to presenting over in Switzerland at the NONAM Museum. In between those performances, Sequoia played with many different cover tune bands and underground Hip Hop shows that lead him to open up for such acts as The Southern Rock Allstars, Jimmy Van Zant, Vince Converse, Russell Jackson, Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Three Six Mafia, Naughty By Nature, Afro-Man and most recent Rahzel and Jackopierce. He has had his compositions used by the Chamber Black Hills Symphony Orchestra and CAIRNs the center of American Indian Research and Native Studies. He has also composed and co-wrote two songs with the fourth grade class of Rockyford School on the Pine Ridge Sioux Reservation. Sequoia is an independent artist with a diverse sound and style. All of his recordings are done from home so he can be close to his children. Sequoia plays a variety of instruments in the studio and performs live mainly with his Lakota Flutes and Guitar. Not only is he a musician but he is also a Teacher of Lakota Language and Culture and incorporates both his teaching skills and musical skills in all his varieties of performances. Sequoia has a love for all genres of music and is guaranteed to play a style you enjoy!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Good Morning Black Hills

‘Let It Grow’ answers viewer questions

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Blake Joseph
Master Gardener answers viewers questions in this episode of Let It Grow.

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - Let it Grow Ep. 17

Updated: 1 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - Crosswhite performance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - VOD - Sequoia Crosswhite

Updated: 1 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Latest News

News

This year’s Inc. 5000 includes 10 South Dakota companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Ten South Dakota companies made a list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in the nation, according to rankings released Wednesday by Inc. Magazine.

News

South Dakota avoids mass COVID-19 testing to avoid delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota will adhere to recommendations that only people with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to the coronavirus be tested because an increase in testing nationwide is delaying test results, state health officials said Thursday.

News

Vanderhall

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Mask wearing

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Healthwatch

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bison

Updated: 12 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox