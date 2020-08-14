Advertisement

One support person allowed during clinic visits at Monument Health starting Aug. 17

Beginning Aug. 17, patients can have one support person accompany them during their clinic visit.
Monument Health is gearing up for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Monument Health is gearing up for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, patients who visit a Monument Health outpatient or urgent care clinic can be accompanied by one support person, Monument Health announced.

The new policy is the next step in a phased reopening of facilities that were closed to visitors to protect staff and patients from the spread of the COVID-19 virus. On July 20, patients getting treatment at the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute were allowed one visitor.

On July 27, hospitalized patients and those visiting Emergency Departments could have one visitor or support person.

Beginning Aug. 17, patients can have one support person accompany them during their clinic visit. If the patient is under 18, the support person should be a parent or legal guardian.

Urgent Care patients and their support persons will be asked to park in the clinic parking lot, call the posted number and then wait in their vehicle until they are called.

If a waiting room or other patient area becomes too crowded to maintain safe social distancing, or if the care needs of the patient require isolation, the support person might be asked to wait outside during the clinic visit.

Officials said the policy could be updated if there is a change in the rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Monument Health’s service area.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At Sturgis, Trump supporters look to turn bikers into voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A group called Bikers for Trump is defying public health recommendations in an effort to get people voting.

News

South Dakota surpasses 10K COVID-19 cases, 150 total deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases as the state surpasses 10,000 total cases and 150 total deaths.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Man arrested for bomb making

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Blake
A Rapid City man is accused of placing at least two bombs.

Latest News

News

This year’s Inc. 5000 includes 10 South Dakota companies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Ten South Dakota companies made a list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in the nation, according to rankings released Wednesday by Inc. Magazine.

News

South Dakota avoids mass COVID-19 testing to avoid delays

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota will adhere to recommendations that only people with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure to the coronavirus be tested because an increase in testing nationwide is delaying test results, state health officials said Thursday.

News

Vanderhall

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Mask wearing

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Healthwatch

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bison

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox